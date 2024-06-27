Paraguay and Brazil will face each other in Group D of the Copa América 2024. Both squads had a debut that left many doubts and they will have to show their best version to add three and not be relegated in this sector.
The Guaraníes fell to Colombia and Brazil could not get past a draw against Costa Rica, which on paper was the weakest team in Group D.
This Friday, June 28, Paraguay and Brazil will meet at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Which of these South American teams is the favorite to win on the second day of the Copa América 2024?
According to the estimates of Opta’s Artificial Intelligence, Brazil is also the favorite to take the three points in its match against the Guaraníes. There is a 69.6% chance that Scratch Du Oro will win this duel.
La Albirroja has only 13.4% probability to get the three points against Brazil.
Betting odds:
According to figures from Fox Sportsbased on betting houses, Brazil has a probability of 75.6% of winning their match against the Paraguay team.
The betting houses indicate that Brazil is -310 to win this group stage match, Paraguay is +900 and the tie is +400.
Possible lineups:
BRAZIL:
Alisson, Danilo, É. Militao, Marquinhos, G. Arana, B. Guimaraes, J. Gomes, L. Paquetá, Raphina, Rodrygo, V. Junior.
PARAGUAY::
R. Morinigo, G. Velázquez, F. Balbuena, O. Alderete, M. Espinoza, M. Villasanti, A. Cubas, H. Caballero, M. Almirón, A. Arce, J. Enciso.
