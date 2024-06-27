The group stage of the Copa América 2024 continues and the Group C is looking for the two countries that will advance to the next round. Next Thursday, the 27th, in the Mercedes Benz Stadiumthe selected one Panama will face the United States in search of the three points.
The Artificial intelligence He made his contribution to this match and gave his prediction to get into the game climate:
According to Artificial intelligence of Opt, The result of this game has a clear favorite country with a 54.7% chance of winning the match and it is the United States. the canal workersonly 22.6% of the opportunities are estimated, thus equaling the percentage that obtains a tie, including this, being 0.01% greater than the probability of equality.
Match history:
Betting odds:
Possible lineups:
PANAMA: Mosquera; Miller, Cordoba, Fariña; Davis, Carrasquilla, Martínez, Murillo; Rodríguez, Barcenas; Fajardo
USES:Turner; Robinson, Ream, Richards, Scally; McKennie, Adams, Reyna; Pulisic, Balogun, Weah
More information about the Copa América 2024:
