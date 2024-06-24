In the exciting finale of the EURO 2024 group stage, Italy and Croatia will meet in a decisive match. So far, Croatia has obtained 1 of the 6 possible points, while Italy has achieved a victory in both of its matches. The Croatian team needs a victory over the Italians and for Spain to do the same against Albania to qualify as second in the group; the Italians, to their surprise, would already be classified.
Opta’s artificial intelligence has analyzed the match and offered its predictions. According to this data, Italy has a 39.5% chance of winning, while the probability of a draw is 28.4%. On the other hand, Croatia has a 32.1% chance of surprising and winning the match. These figures reflect the slight advantage of the Italians, who have shown a solid performance in this group stage. Italy is still the current winner of Europe.
In contrast, the other two teams in the group, Spain and Albania, have a chance to advance as first and second in the group respectively. Spain has been one of the teams that has shown the best level along with Germany and its pass to the next round of the Euro Cup has already been certified while Albania has only achieved one point. Albania has a chance to go through if it beats Spain and Italy wins or draws against Croatia.
In summary, the match between Italy and Croatia is shaping up to be an interesting duel with Italy slightly favored according to Opta’s AI. With both teams vying to go to the next round either as second in the group or as one of the four best third parties that are promoted to the next round of the Euro Cup.
