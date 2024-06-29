He Arena AufSchalke prepares to host the clash between the national teams of England and Slovakia to dispute the round of 16 UEFA Euro 2024. Southgate’s men come into this match satisfied with their performance, while Calzona’s men miraculously secured their place in this round.
In 90min we decided to ask the artificial intelligence what its prediction is for this match.
According to Artificial intelligence of Optthe favourites to make it to the quarter-finals of this tournament are England with a 65% chance. The draw has even more chances of happening than Slovakia, that is, they have a 20.6% and 14.4% chance respectively.
Match history:
Betting odds:
Possible lineups:
ENGLAND: Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Declan Rice, Arnold, Bellingham, Saka, Palmer and Kane
SLOVAKIA: Dubravka, Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko, Lobotka, Kucka, Ondrej Duda, Schranz, Haraslin and Strelec.
#Optas #Artificial #Intelligence #forecast #England #Slovakia #match #Euro
Leave a Reply