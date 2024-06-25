Next Wednesday the 26th, the national team of Ecuador will face that of Jamaica in a duel corresponding to the second day of this Copa América. These countries are part of the B Group where both lost their initial match and must seek victory to continue in competition. The venue designated for this meeting will be Allegiant Stadium of The Vegas, Nevada.
In 90min we asked the artificial intelligence how it thinks the game will turn out and this is what it told us:
The Artificial intelligence of Opt He made his predictions to determine how this match would end. Ecuador It is positioned as the great favorite of this duel with a wide numerical difference despite also losing in its premiere of this edition. There is a 58% chance that La Tri will win.
On the side of the Reggae Boyz, The chances of winning the match are low, They even coincide with the chances that there is a equalitythat is, they are from twenty-one%.
Match history:
Betting odds:
Possible lineups:
ECUADOR: Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapié; Franco, Caicedo; Yeboah, Páez, Sarmiento; Rodriguez
JAMAICA: Waite; Lembikisa, Bernard, Latibeaudiere, Pinnock, Leigh; De Cordova-Reid, Palmer; Nicholson, Lowe, Antonio.
