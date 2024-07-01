The group stage is beginning to be defined and this zone could leave a surprise at the end of it. The national teams of Costa Rica and Paraguay They will meet on the third day where the albirroja was already out of the competition and the Ticos still have a mathematical chance of entering second place and qualifying for the quarterfinals of this Copa América 2024.
90min consulted with the “AI“who could end up taking the last three points.
For the Artificial intelligence of Optthe team with the most temptation. Costa Rica has a percentage of 41.1% making it the favorite to stay with the victory in this match. For its part, Paraguay is not that far from that number, but clearly, they are not well positioned with 32.5% of the probabilities.
COSTA RICA: Patrick Sequeira; Haxzel Quirós, Jeyland Mitchell, Juan Pablo Vargas, Francisco Calvo and Ariel Lassiter; Orlando Galo, Jefferson Brenes and Brandon Aguilera; Álvaro Zamora and Manfred Ugalde
PARAGUAY: Rodrigo Morinigo; Gustavo Velazquez, Fabian Balbuena, Omar Alderete and Matias Espinoza; Mathias Villasanti, Andres Cubas and Hernandez Caballero; Miguel Almiron, Alex Arce and Julio Enciso
