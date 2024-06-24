This Monday, June 24, the last two games of the first date of the Copa América 2024 will be played: in the first round, Colombia will face Paraguay while then it will be the turn of one of the candidates for the title: vBrazil vs Costa Rica.
The meeting will have the particularity that two Argentine coaches will be sitting on the substitute benches: on the coffee growers’ side, Nestor Lorenzo while on the Paraguayan side there will be Daniel Garnero.
According to Opta’s AI, Colombia is the favorite: they have a 55% chance of winning, against Paraguay’s 23%. There is a 22% chance that everything ends in a tie.
It is worth remembering that the Colombian team is in third position in the South American Qualifiers and has just beaten the United States 5 to 1 (John Arias, Santos Borré, Richard Ríos, Jorge Carrascal and Luis Sinisterra) and Bolivia 3 to 0 (Arias, Jhon Córdoba and Luis Díaz).
For its part, the “Guaraní” team is seventh in the Qualifiers, with just five points, and has just lost 3 to 0 against Chile (Tuesday 11) and won 1 to 0 against Panama.
