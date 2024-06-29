Group A already knows the first country qualified, but it remains to be seen who will occupy the second place. With the second round played, the standings left Canada in second place with three points, followed by Chile and Peru with just one point.
Next Saturday at the Inter&Co Stadium In Orlando, the national teams of Canada and Chile will face each other on this last date that will determine their passage to the quarterfinals of the Copa América.
In 90min we play with artificial intelligence to speculate on who will be the second place finisher.
The Artificial intelligence of Opt determined that it will be an even match, but with a slight advantage for Chile over Canada. The favorite for this duel is the red with 48.3% of the odds, while the Canadians have 26.3%. In this case, equality is in last place with 25.4%.
Match history:
Betting odds:
Possible lineups:
CANADA: Crepeau; Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies; Ismael Koné, Stephen Eustáquio, Tajon Buchanan, Liam Millar; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin
CHILI: Bravo; Suazo, Lichnovsky, Catalan, Island; Pulgar, Nunez; Diego Valdes, Sanchez; Davila, Vargas
