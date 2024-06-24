This Monday, June 24, the last two games of the first date of the Copa América 2024 will be played: in the first round, Colombia will face Paraguay while then it will be the turn of one of the candidates for the title: Brazil.
Those led by Dorival Junior will face Costa Rica, one of those classified from CONCACAF. A priori, it should be an accessible debut for South Americans, although surprises in this type of competition can never be completely ruled out.
Beyond the possibility of unforeseen events, Opta’s AI leaves no room for doubt: Brazil has a 71% chance of winning while the “Ticos” have only 13%. According to the supercomputer, there is a 16% chance that the match will end in a draw.
Brazil’s supremacy over Costa Rica is clear and the question is rather what the goal difference between both teams will be. Not for nothing, the last seven times they met (several of them in World Cups), victory always went to the South Americans.
Will there be room for surprise tonight?
Predictions, favorites and more about the Copa América 2024:
#Optas #Artificial #Intelligence #forecast #Brazil #Costa #Rica #match #Copa #América
Leave a Reply