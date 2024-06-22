Belgium risks being the center of attention this Saturday. The Red Devils began this Euro 2024 with a defeat against Slovakia (0-1). The Belgian team must raise its head against Romania. You can be confident, according to Opta’s AI…
Belgium and Romania will face each other this Saturday, in the most attractive match of the day at Euro 2024. In the debut, the Red Devils fell to Slovakia (0-1) so now they will have to show their best face against the difficult Romanians, who They are on the rise after a great success against Ukraine (3-0).
Kevin De Bruyne’s teammates will look for nothing more than success. According to Opta’s Artificial Intelligence, they also have a good chance of winning. They have a 62.8% chance of winning. Romania’s success is only 16.6%. The tie is 20.6%.
Domenico Tedesco waits for a reaction from Romelu Lukaku. Their forward disappointed against Slovakia. The top scorer in the Euro 2024 qualification must recover very quickly. He will be someone to watch very closely against Romania. If he managed to adjust the sights, he would surely change the face of his selection.
