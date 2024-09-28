This weekend the 8th round of LaLiga and it is not just any day: the first derby of the 2024/24 season between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid takes place this Sunday.
The red and white team receives Real Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano. Simeone’s team is third in the standings, with four wins and three draws, just two points behind its rival. Atleti was the last team to defeat Ancelotti’s Madrid in LaLiga and this Sunday they want to repeat the same feat.
Opposite will be a Real Madrid that little by little is improving its game, but that appears at the Metropolitano with numerous casualties, among them that of Kylian Mbappé. The whites, like Atleti, do not know what it is like to lose in the League and cannot afford to lose more points against Barcelona.
As usual, Opta’s Artificial Intelligence has made its predictions for this intense derby, in which there are many pending accounts. The Supercomputer has predicted a 47.4% chance of victory in favor of the white team, while the chances of Atlético de Madrid winning and the three points remaining in the Metropolitano are 28.3%. The probability that the match will end in a draw is 24.3%.
These figures are based mainly on the analysis of the statistics of the LaLiga matches played to date and the direct confrontations between both teams.
However, we already know that in a derby neither the state of form nor the record count, and as soon as the whistle blows the strengths of both teams are equal.
