Lionel Messi and Argentina kicked off their 2024 Copa América campaign against Canada, and the reigning champions reminded the world why they are the favorites to win the tournament after a 2-0 victory over Jesse Marsch’s team, with goals from Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez.
Meanwhile, in the other match in Group A, Chile and Peru had no differences in the classic, and tied 0-0.
Now, the team led by Lionel Scaloni will face Ricardo Gareca’s team, in an important match for the future of both in the group. We review forecasts.
Opta’s Artificial Intelligence says that Argentina is a clear candidate to win the match: it has a 66.5% chance of winning the three points, a tie is in second place with 18.4% and finally the Trans-Andeans have a 15.1% chance of winning. gain.
Record:
Recent form:
- Argentina comes to the match as current champions of the World, the Copa América and the Finalissima.
- Chile has not qualified for the FIFA World Cup since 2018.
- Argentina has won its last 4 games, while Chile has lost 2 of its last 5 games.
Betting odds:
#Optas #Artificial #Intelligence #forecast #Argentina #Chile #match #Copa #América
Leave a Reply