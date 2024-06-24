Spain has already secured first place in Group B in this Euro 2024, consolidating its dominance with strong performances. On the other hand, Albania is in third position with 1 point, and has a golden opportunity to advance to the round of 16 if it manages to beat the Spanish in its next match. This match is crucial for the Albanians, who are seeking a historic qualification in a competitive group.
With qualification now assured, Spain is expected to make several rotations in its starting lineup. The Spanish coach could rest some of his key players, allowing other members of the team a chance to show themselves on the European stage. We are waiting for players like Vivian, Zubimendi, Fermín, Ferran, Joselu or Merino.
According to Opta predictions, Spain is still the favorite to win with a 61.7% probability. Despite possible rotations, the depth and quality of the Spanish squad gives them a significant advantage. A tie has a probability of 21.6%, reflecting the possibility that Albania, fighting for its survival in the tournament, will manage to resist the Spanish offensive and secure at least one point. Finally, Albania’s victory stands at 16.7%, a less probable option but not ruled outconsidering the motivation and need of the Balkan team to advance in the tournament.
The showdown between Spain and Albania promises to be an interesting clash, with Spain looking to maintain their perfect run and Albania fighting for a place in the round of 16. The predictions favor the Spanish, but football always has room for surprises and unexpected turns.
