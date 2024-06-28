The round of 16 of Euro 2024 begins, all or nothing, and the Swiss and Italian teams will be in charge of opening this phase of the tournament on Saturday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m. at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. A duel that appears quite even, but in which according to Opta’s AI, Italy is the favorite to advance to the quarterfinals.
The two teams, both second classified in their respective groups, face each other in this clash. However, Opta predicts that the Azzurri would have an advantage over their rival. Italy’s chances of victory are 56.96%while the chances of the match falling on the Swiss side and qualifying for the next round are 43.04%These figures are based primarily on an analysis of statistics from the Euro matches played to date.
Switzerland qualified for the round of 16 after being second in group A behind Germany. In the three group stage games they added 5 points after achieving one victory and two draws, and were about to surprise and qualify as first in the group.
Italy, meanwhile, started the tournament by conceding the quickest goal in the history of the European Championships, but eventually turned the match around and took the three points against Albania. They were defeated against Spain, and in the third round they equalised in the 98th minute against Croatia and earned a point that allowed them to qualify as second in Group B.
The match appears to be very close as Switzerland has fought in the tournament by offering a great version, while Italy has proven to be a team with a spirit of improvement, and is the current European champion.
More news about Euro 2024
#Optas #Artificial #Intelligence #forecast #Switzerland #Italy #Euro
Leave a Reply