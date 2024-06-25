The French National Team is in second position with one match left in the Group Stage of Group D of Euro 2024, the French team will need to beat its counterpart from Poland on Matchday 3 and for the Netherlands to tie, lose or to win by less goal difference, so that the world champions in Russia 2018 can finish as leaders.
On their own, Poland has no chance of advancing to the next round and will play the match as a mere formality, since they have zero points and -3 goal difference. That way, Les Bleus They need a good result against the Poles who have nothing more than sporting pride at stake.
According to the predictions of OptFrance is the favorite to win with a 70.3% probability. Well, it is expected that the two-time world champion will come out with all his power, in addition, it is expected that Kylian Mbappé can be part of the game, after he will remain on the bench in Matchday 2 due to the injury to his nose.
The tie has a 17.4% probability, which reflects the possibility that France will not be able to surprise the Poles. Lastly, the Poland’s victory stands at 12.3%, a less likely option given that the French team is vastly superior in terms of players and its obligation to get a good result to not only advance but also try to achieve the leadership of the group, in turn, that Poland has no aspirations to advance to the round of 16.
