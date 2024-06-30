The round of 16 of Euro 2024 begins where the French team will face Belgium this Monday, July 1 at 6:00 p.m. at the Esprit Arena in Düsseldorf for a place in the quarterfinals. According to Opta’s AI, Les Bleus are the favorites to win this match.
Now that the knockout stages have begun, there is no room for error. The two teams, both second in their respective groups, face each other in this clash. However, Opta predicts that the match will be less even than it seems, with a 67.91% chance for France to win, while Belgium have a 32.09% chance of progressing.
These figures are based primarily on an analysis of statistics from the Euro matches played to date.
Les Bleus finished behind Austria in Group D, with a disappointing record of just two goals scored, one conceded and five points taken from a possible nine. Furthermore, reports indicate a mood of division within the team, with several players unhappy with their playing time. To overcome the Belgians, a significant improvement will be needed from the French.
The Red Devils also had a difficult group stage, finishing behind Romania. However, they are not afraid of Didier Deschamps’ men. Kevin De Bruyne said before the match: “We are not favourites against France, but we have to beat everyone to win the Euros. We have already been on the right side of the draw and they have eliminated us, so that doesn’t mean much,” he told RTBF.
