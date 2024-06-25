England faces Slovenia this Tuesday, June 25, as part of the third day of the group stage of Group C, at 9:00 p.m. local time. At the top of the group, the Three Lions have not yet mathematically qualified for the round of 16, although it would be a real surprise if they were left out of the round of 16. On the contrary, the Slovenians can also hope to continue their competition. Opta’s AI has given its favorite for the match.
England have not yet qualified for the round of 16! Gareth Southgate’s men conceded a draw against Denmark (1-1), after an uninspired match. At the top of their group, the English must achieve one last result to avoid unpleasant surprises. On the contrary, Slovenia will also compete for qualification for the rest of the competition.
Opta’s AI gives the English as the clear favorite in this match, with a 75.4% chance of victory, compared to only 10.4% of a success for the Slovenian team. Finally, artificial intelligence estimates a tie with only a 4.2% chance.
Despite their small lead, England must win to avoid surprises in this group C of Euro 2024. With two points under their belt, Slovenia can mathematically finish at the top of the group, but will need a victory in this match to do so. Both teams have a chance to be in the round of 16, so a great game with chances is expected.
