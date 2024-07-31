Next Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., the UANL Tigers will face the Puebla Stripfor one more match in Group N of the Leagues CUP 2024. Tigres arrives as the favorite to this commitment, and, however, on the field of play, a thousand things can happen.
In 90min We consulted the Opta Artificial Intelligence to know what your prediction is for this duel and below we tell you:
The Opta Artificial Intelligence made their predictions to determine how this match would end. Tigres appears as the favorite for this match with 57%.
With respect to Pueblatheir chances of winning the match are 21% and the probability of a draw is 22%.
PUEBLA: ‘Spider’ Rodriguez; Efrain Orona, Emanuel Gularte, Gustavo Ferrareis, Brayan Angulo; Diego de Buen, Pablo Gonzalez, Raul Castillo; ‘Fideo’ Alvarez, Alberto Herrera, Santiago Ormeno.
TIGERS: Nahuel Guzman; Jesus Garza, Diego Reyes, Guido Pizarro and Javier Aquino; Sebastian Cordova, Juan Brunetta and Luis Quinones; André-Pierre Gignac
