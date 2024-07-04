Euro 2024 is entering the final stretch. With the round of 16 over and only eight teams still in the tournament, the quarter-finals will begin this Friday. The first match will see Spain and Germany face each other, a match that will be played this Friday, July 5 at 6:00 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, and which according to Opta’s Artificial Intelligence is very even.
The AI gives Spain the slight favourites with a 37.2% chance of beating the hosts and making it to the next round. Meanwhile, Germany has a 34.7% chance of winning and therefore becoming a semi-finalist. The chances of a draw at the end of the 90 minutes and therefore the match being decided in extra time or a penalty shoot-out are 28%.
These figures are based primarily on an analysis of statistics from the Euro matches played to date.
The Spanish team has been climbing the rankings and is one of the favourites, not only to reach the semi-finals, but also to be crowned champion. Luis de la Fuente’s team is standing out for its good play with very young players, and it is also the only team that has managed to win the four games it has played with a balance of 9 goals for and only 1 against.
Germany, meanwhile, dropped two points in the group stage after drawing against Switzerland, and have had some great moments of football, although they have also had some moments in which they have struggled to win the match. However, the fact that they are the hosts of the tournament always gives them an added advantage, as well as the fact that they have great players capable of winning a match on their own.
We’ll see on Friday whether Opta’s AI has made the right prediction or not.
