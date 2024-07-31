Real Madrid kick off their 2024 preseason this morning with a tour of the United States. The Whites are one of the teams participating in the 2024 Champions Tour and their first opponent will be AC Milan. For the Italian team this will be their second match after beating Manchester City 2-3 last Sunday.
Even though this will be the first game for Los Blancos and Ancelotti will not be able to field many of his stars, as they have not yet joined the tour with the rest of their teammates, the IA clearly sees Madrid as the favourite for this match.
The Whites have a 50% chance of winning, while the AI gives Milan a 25% chance, and therefore the chances of the match ending in a draw are also 25%.
This will be the first of three pre-season matches that Real Madrid will play. We will see if Los Blancos live up to the AI’s predictions and manage to take the victory.
As we said, there are many Real Madrid players who are still on holiday and will not play in this match, including Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Dani Carvajal and the great star, Kylian Mbappé. Who could make his debut in the white shirt is the other signing, the Brazilian Endrick, who will be one of the big attractions of this match, along with Vinicius.
