The knockout phase of UEFA Euro 2024, the round of 16 stage, begins. The national teams of Portugal and Slovenia will face each other in this match where winning is the only option. Whoever wins this tie will face the winner of the match between France and Belgium.
Below, we leave all the necessary information prior to this meeting between The Portuguese and Slovenia, with respect to the forecasts prior to this clash.
As expected, Portugal is the great candidate to win this clash and its probabilities rise to 65.4%. The tie remains at 20.2%, while Slovenia remains at the remaining 14.5%.
Roberto Martínez’s team arrived at this stage with a good performance, but also with some luck. In the first match they achieved an agonizing victory that began thanks to an error by the Czech Republic that ended up giving them an own goal to tie the match and later, they scored with time finished to add three. Although they won the first two matches that gave them the possibility of reaching the third match with more peace of mind, they fell in this last one by 2 to 0 against Georgia.
For this reason, there are some doubts facing the round of 16 thinking about who will be the right players to play this match. Something positive for Portugal is that it does not suffer from injured or suspended players.
The team led by Matjaz Kek has not yet managed to win any of the three matches played so far. They come to this stage having drawn all three group stage matches, that is, they have only won 3 of the 9 possible, but even so, it was enough to advance to the next round.
#Optas #prediction #Portugal #Slovenia #match #Euro
Leave a Reply