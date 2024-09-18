Inter Miami and Atlanta United will face each other this Wednesday, March 18 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Herons come into this match as leaders of the MLS Eastern Conference and will visit a team in dire need of points.
We consulted Opta’s Artificial Intelligence to find out what the most likely outcomes are for this match and we share them with you:
According to Opta’s AI, The Herons will go into this match as clear favourites to take all three points. The probability of Inter Miami getting the win is 47%.
The probability of Atlanta United winning is just 28.6%, while the probability of a draw is 24.4%.
Match history:
Betting odds:
The bookmakers agree with Artificial Intelligence and indicate that Inter Miami will be the favorites for this match. The odds for the duel are Inter Miami (+135), Atlanta United (+165) and a draw (+285).
Possible lineups:
Atlanta United: B. Guzan, B. Lennon, S. Rode, D. Williams, P. Amador, B. Slisz, A. Fortune, S. Lobzhanidze, A. Miranchuk, A. Silva, D. Ríos.
Inter Miami: D. Callender, M. Weigandt, T. Aviles, H. Martinez, J. Alba, J. Gressel, S. Busquets, F. Redondo, L. Messi, L. Suarez, D. Gomez.
#Optas #prediction #Atlanta #United #Inter #Miami #match #MLS
Leave a Reply