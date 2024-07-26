In the local Mexican tournament, La Franja has one victory, one draw and two defeats, while The Herons lead the Eastern Conference with 53 points, after 16 wins, five draws and only four losses.

🚨 Official: Defending champions Inter Miami debuts in the Leagues Cup on July 27, against Puebla, at Chase Stadium. 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/tLUsYGABg5 — Inter Miami News Hub (@Intermiamicfhub) March 14, 2024

With respect to Pueblahis chances of winning the match are 22.7 %. The probability of a draw is now 22.8 %.