Next Saturday, July 27th, Puebla debuts in the Leagues Cup 2024tournament between the Liga MX and the MLSfacing the Inter Miami from the Argentine Lionel Messi in it Chase Stadiuma game that looks complicated for the Camoteros against the leader of the North American competition. Both are located in the East Group 3 together to the Tigres UANL.
In the local Mexican tournament, La Franja has one victory, one draw and two defeats, while The Herons lead the Eastern Conference with 53 points, after 16 wins, five draws and only four losses.
In 90min We consulted the Opta Artificial Intelligence to know what your prediction is for this duel and below we tell you:
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Opta Artificial Intelligence made his predictions to determine how this meeting would end. Inter Miami is positioned as a big favorite because there is a 54.4 % chances of winning.
With respect to Pueblahis chances of winning the match are 22.7 %. The probability of a draw is now 22.8 %.
PUEBLA: ‘Spider’ Rodriguez; Efrain Orona, Emanuel Gularte, Gustavo Ferrareis, Brayan Angulo; Diego de Buen, Pablo Gonzalez, Raul Castillo; ‘Fideo’ Alvarez, Alberto Herrera, Santiago Ormeno.
INTER MIAMI: Drake Callender; Sergio Busquets, Tomas Aviles, Jordi Alba, Marcelo Weigandt; Yannick Bright, Matias Rojas, Federico Redondo; Julian Gressel, Robert Taylor, Luis Suarez.
