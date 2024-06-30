Venezuela beat Mexico 1-0 on matchday 2 and is second in the quarterfinals of the Copa América: La “Vinotinto” won thanks to Salomón Rondón’s goal and had to suffer until the end to take the three points . El Tri missed a penalty and will face Ecuador on the last date in a head-to-head match to advance to the next phase, which had beaten Jamaica in the first round.
Now Venezuela will seek to secure first place in the group when it faces Jamaica, which has already been eliminated for not having scored points so far. La Vinotinto has six units, a perfect score after two games played in this competition.
Venezuela has more than 50% chance of winning: exactly, 57.2% is the percentage Opta gives the “Vinotinto” team a chance of victory, while a draw has a 21.9% chance. The Jamaican victory is very close, with almost 21%: 20.9%.
Record:
Recent form:
Betting odds:
#Optas #prediction #Jamaica #Venezuela #Copa #America
Leave a Reply