This Wednesday, July 17 at 5:30 p.m. Mexico City time, the Inter Miami will receive the Toronto FC On Matchday 27 of the 2024 Major League Soccer Season, the Herons will seek to keep the three points and continue competing for the top of the Eastern Conference and the Red Bulls will seek to continue climbing positions in the standings.
The team led by Gerardo Martino comes from being beaten 6-1 at home against the leader of the Eastern Conference, the FC Cincinnatiso they hope to return to the triumphant top.
Meanwhile, on its own, the Canadian team comes from winning at home against Philadelphia Union by 2-1.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to the predictions of Opt, Inter Miami He is the favorite to take home the victory with a 72.4% probability. Well, it is expected that the Garzas team will recover several elements after their participation in the 2024 Copa América, such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Matias Rojasalthough it is worth mentioning that the world champion and two-time champion of America with the Argentine National Team will not be active, after his ankle injury in the final.
As for the A tie has a probability of 15.9%a figure that is higher than the visitors’ chances of victory. Finally, Toronto FC’s win rate stands at 11.7%a less likely option given that the Canadian team is not one of the most powerful teams in the Eastern Conference.
#Optas #prediction #Inter #Miami #Toronto #MLS
Leave a Reply