This weekend, Inter Miami, the sole leader of the Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference, will face the Philadelphia Union, a team ranked eleventh in the same conference.
In 90min we consulted Opta’s Artificial Intelligence to find out what the chances of victory are for each of the teams. Below we share the results:
According to Opta’s Artificial Intelligence, Inter Miami will be the clear favorite for this match. Las Garzas have a 52% chance of winning.
Philadelphia Union, for their part, have a 23.5% probability of winning, while the probability of a draw is 24.5%.
Match history:
Betting odds:
According to the bookmakers, Inter Miami will be the favorite for this match. The team led by Gerardo Martino has a high probability of getting the three points according to the odds (-190), while a victory for Philadelphia is the most unlikely result (+450). Finally, a draw has odds of +350.
Possible lineups:
Inter Miami: D. Callender, I. Fray, S. Busquets, H. Martínez, M. Weigandt, F. Redondo, Y. Bright, J. Alba, J. Gressel, L. Suárez, D. Gómez.
Philadelphia: A. Blake, O. Mbaizo, J. Glesnes, J. Elliott, K. Wagner, A. Bedoya, J. McGlynn, D. Gazdag, T. Baribo, M. Uhre.
#Optas #prediction #Inter #Miami #Philadelphia
Leave a Reply