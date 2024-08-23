Inter Miami and Cincinnati will face each other in the resumption of Major League Soccer (MLS) after these teams were eliminated from the 2024 Leagues Cup. Las Garzas fell short of expectations.
This Saturday, the two best teams in the Eastern Conference will face each other in a duel that promises to be exciting.
We asked an Opta AI for its prediction for the match between Inter Miami and Cincinnati. Below we share the results.
According to Artificial Intelligence, the balance is tilted in favor of the team led by Gerardo Martino. The Herons have a 49.6% chance of winning, while Cincinnati would only have a 25% chance of triumph.
The probability of a tie is 25.4%.
Match history:
Betting odds:
The bookmakers, like Artificial Intelligence, consider that Inter Miami will have the advantage for this duel. These are the odds: Inter Miami (+180), Cincinnati (+240) and a draw (+275).
Possible lineups:
Inter Miami: D. Callender, J. Weigandt, T. Avilés. S. Busquets, J. Alba, F. Redondo, Y. Bright, M. Rojas, J. Gressel, L. Suárez, R. Taylor.
Cincinnati: R. Celentano, D. Yedlin, I. Murphy, K. Keller, Y. Kubo, O. Nwobodo, P. Bucha, B. Halsey, G. Valenzuela, S. Santos, K. Kelsy.
#Optas #prediction #Inter #Miami #Cincinnati #MLS
Leave a Reply