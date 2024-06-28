The round of 16 of Euro 2024 begins, the expected kill-kill. The group stage left us many surprises, confirmations, great goals and players who showed why they are the best in the world.
Germany, the organizer, finished first in its group after two very good performances and an agonizing draw against Switzerland that allowed it to retain the lead.
This Saturday, Nagelsmann’s team will face Denmark for a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.
According to Opta’s Artificial Intelligence, Germany has a 57.9% chance of winning, Denmark 18.8% while the chance of them drawing is 23.3%.
Let us remember that the other Euro Round of 16 matches will feature Switzerland vs Italy, Spain vs Georgia, England vs Slovakia, France vs Belgium, Portugal vs Slovenia, Romania vs Netherlands and Austria vs Turkey.
All matches will be played between Saturday, June 29 and Tuesday, July 2. The quarterfinals will be played on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6. Tuesday the 9th and Wednesday the 10th will be the semi-finals and, finally, Sunday the 14th will be the day of the grand final.
More information about Euro 2024:
#Optas #prediction #Germany #Denmark #Euro
Leave a Reply