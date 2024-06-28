Germany, the organizer, finished first in its group after two very good performances and an agonizing draw against Switzerland that allowed it to retain the lead.

This Saturday, Nagelsmann’s team will face Denmark for a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

All matches will be played between Saturday, June 29 and Tuesday, July 2. The quarterfinals will be played on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6. Tuesday the 9th and Wednesday the 10th will be the semi-finals and, finally, Sunday the 14th will be the day of the grand final.