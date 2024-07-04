France and Portugal will face each other in a thrilling duel in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. Both teams have reached this stage without fully convincing their fans. Portugal led their group with a certain solidity, while France, although not at their best, managed to finish second in their group. In the round of 16, France beat Belgium 1-0 in a dull match, where there were hardly any glimpses of the quality expected of the French. For its part, Portugal had to sweat until the penalties to beat Slovenia, after a very disputed and tight match.
According to Opta’s artificial intelligence, France has a 54.10% chance of making it to the semi-finals, while Portugal has a 45.90% chance of advancing.These statistics reflect how balanced this match is expected to be, although slightly favourable to the French.
France, with their individual talent and squad depth, have struggled to find their best form. Key players such as Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann have not been at their best in the tournament so far. However, defensive solidity and the ability to finish off close games have been their strong points.
Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, have shown glimpses of good football but have also struggled to impose their style of play. The Portuguese defence has been vulnerable at key moments, and their ability to win out difficult matches has been tested on several occasions during the tournament.
The duel between these two European football powerhouses promises to be one of the most intense of Euro 2024. With France slightly favourites according to Opta, but by a very narrow margin, an exciting and high-quality clash is expected. Fans of both countries and football lovers in general will be paying close attention to this clash that will determine one of the semi-finalists of the tournament.
