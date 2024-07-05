Euro 2024 is entering the final stretch. With the round of 16 over and only eight teams still in the tournament, the quarter-finals will begin this Friday. The first match will see Spain and Germany face each other, a match that will be played this Saturday, July 6 at 6:00 p.m. at the Merkur-Spiel Arena in Dusseldorf, and which according to Opta’s Artificial Intelligence is already decided in one direction.
The AI gives the English team a slight favourite with a 44.9% of defeating the Swiss and moving on to the next round. Meanwhile, Switzerland is given a 26% chance of winning and therefore becoming a semi-finalist. The chances of a draw at the end of the 90 minutes and therefore the match being decided in extra time or a penalty shoot-out are 10% 29%.
These figures are based primarily on an analysis of statistics from the Euro matches played to date.
England have been losing ground in the tournament. Gareth Southgate’s team were one of the favourites to win the Euros before the tournament started but based on their performance in the groups and last 16.
Switzerland, meanwhile, has been one of the sensations of this Euro Cup, and has provided some great moments of football, although it has also struggled to get the game going. The Swiss team has already drawn against Germany and won in the round of 16 against Italy, leaving the current champions out of the tournament.
