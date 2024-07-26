Next Saturday, July 27th, Chivas debuts in the Leagues Cup 2024tournament between the Liga MX and the MLSfacing the San Jose Earthquakes in it Levi’s Stadiumwith the intention of starting off on the right foot, after their lamentable performance in the last edition. Both are located in the West Group 2 next to Los Angeles Galaxy.
In the local tournament, Guadalajara is marching with two victories, one draw and one defeat, while El Terremoto is suffering in its championship, since it is bottom in the Western Conference with just 14 points after four wins, two draws and 19 losses.
In 90min We consulted Artificial Intelligence to find out its prediction for this duel and we will tell you below:
The Opta Artificial Intelligence made his predictions to determine how this meeting would end. Chivas is positioned as a winner because there is a 50.9 % chances of winning.
Regarding the Earthquake, its chances of winning the clash are 25.8 %. The probability of a draw is now 23.3 %.
CHIVAS: Raul Rangel; ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, ‘Chicken’ Briseno, Jose Castillo, Alan Mozo; ‘Bear’ Gonzalez, Omar Govea, Erick Gutierrez; Cade Cowell, ‘Louse’ Alvarado, ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: William Yarbrough; Tanner Beason, Antonio Rodrigues, Benjamin Kikanovic, Oscar Verhoeven; Carlos Gruezo, Jackson Yueill, Hernan López; Cristian Espinoza, Amahl Pellegrino, Jeremy Ebobisse
