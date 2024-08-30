He Inter Miami returned in shape to the MLS After the stumble he suffered in the Leagues Cup and continues to dominate the Eastern Conference, as they remain in first place comfortably, with 56 points in 26 games, the result of 17 wins, 5 draws and only 4 losses.
On the other hand, Chicago Fire They are still winless since July 17 and are in 13th place in the same conference, with 26 points, the same number as last place, after 6 wins, 8 draws and the catastrophic figure of 12 lost games.
The match of Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami It is scheduled for this Saturday, August 31, at 6:30 p.m. (GMT-6); a game that could shape the sensations for the playoffs and that is key to closing in a good level before the break for the FIFA date.
90min consulted the supercomputer Opt to know what the prediction is for the match between Chicago Fire and Inter Miamiaccording to the Artificial intelligencewith the aim of having more arguments to know who is going to win.
According to the data Opta AIhe Inter Miami has a 52% chance of winning; while the second most likely result is a Chicago win, with a 24% chance; but a tie remains very close, with a 22% chance.
In the last three games of Chicago FireFrank Klopas’s team recorded a 2-2 draw against New York City in the MLS; a 3-1 defeat against Toluca and another lost match against Kansas City 2-1; the latter two, corresponding to the Leagues Cup.
On the other hand, the Inter Miami qualified for the MLS Playoffs after defeating Cincinnati 2-0; previously they lost 3-2 against Columbus in the Leagues Cup, a match they qualified for after beating Toronto FC 4-3.
The betting housesas well as the results of the Artificial intelligencethey consider that Inter Miami will arrive with an advantage for this duel vs Chicago, so the odds: Inter Miami (+150), Draw (+280) and Chicago (+160).
Inter Miami: D. Callender, J. Weigandt, T. Avilés. S. Busquets, J. Alba, F. Redondo, Y. Bright, M. Rojas, J. Gressel, L. Suárez, R. Taylor.
Chicago Fire: Richey; Shannon, Sahlquist and Souquet; Herbers, Gutierrez, Gimenez, Acosta and Haile-Selassie; Barlow and Koutsias
