The Leagues Cup 2024 between the Liga MX and the MLS continues with the round of 16, where the America will crash into the St. Louis City for the ticket to the quarterfinals, next Tuesday, August 13 at the Dignity Health Sports Parkfrom Carson, California.
To reach this stage, the Eagles had to leave another Aztec club behind, Atlaswhich they defeated 2-1 through the goals of Eric Sanchez and Henry Martindespite the discount of Jose Lozano. On the other hand, Missouri kicked out another American team, Portland Timbersafter beating them 3-1 thanks to the Germans Cedric Teuchert and Marcel Hartelas well as Simon Becher.
In 90min We consulted the Artificial intelligence what is the prognosis for the duel.
According to the Artificial intelligencethe Eagles are the favorites to advance by having the 60.02% on his side, while the tie throws 28.5% and the triumph of the Americans is 11.36%.
These two met in the last edition of the Leagues Cupin the Group Stage, with those from Coapa beating 4-0 by the hand of Henry Martinthe Colombian Julian Quinones, Kevin Alvarez and the American Alejandro ZendejasCuriously, the last three will not be available for the match because the coffee grower left to play in Saudi Arabia and the other two are injured.
For this match, the bookmakers offer the following odds:
America: Luis Malagon; Nestor Araujo, Igor Lichnovsky, Israel Reyes, Cristian Borja; Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos, Erick Sanchez; Javairo Dilrosun, Brian Rodriguez, Henry Martin.
St. Louis City: Roman Bürki; Kyle Hiebert, Joshua Yaro, Jayden Reid, Tomas Totland; Eduard Löwen, Cedric Teuchert, Chris Durkin; Simon Becher, Marcel Hartel, Nökkvi Thórisson.
