The Netherlands and Turkey will meet in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, in a match that promises to be a thriller. The Dutch reached this stage after finishing third in their group, behind France and Austria. However, they showed their quality in the round of 16 by beating Romania 3-0. Turkey, meanwhile, finished second in Portugal’s group with six points and achieved a frantic 2-1 victory over Austria in the round of 16.
According to artificial intelligence OptThe Netherlands has a 69.14% chance of advancing to the semi-finals, while Turkey has a 30.86% chance of progressing to the next round.These figures reflect a clear bias towards the Dutch, although in football, anything can happen.
The Netherlands have shown great offensive prowess and solid defence at crucial moments in the tournament. The resounding victory over Romania highlighted their ability to control and define important matches. Players such as Cody Gakpo and Donyel Malen have been instrumental in the team’s performance, contributing both in attack and defence.
Turkey, led by captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu, has shown remarkable resilience and ability to fight until the end. Their victory against Austria in a match full of emotions and changes of pace showed their ability to handle pressure and overcome difficult situations. The Turkish defence, although vulnerable at times, has been able to respond at key moments.
With the Netherlands the favourite according to Opta, but Turkey proving to be a formidable opponent, an action-packed match full of surprises is expected.
More news about Euro 2024
#Opta #prediction #Netherlands #Türkiye #Euro
Leave a Reply