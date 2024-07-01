The round of 16 of Euro 2024 are underway and we already have four teams qualified for the quarterfinals. The round of 16 closes on Tuesday, July 2, where the Autria team will face Turkey at 9:00 p.m. at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig for a place in the next round of the tournament. Although on paper it seems that the tie is tied, according to Opta’s AI, the Austrians are the favorites to win this match.
The Austrian team surprised by being first in its group ahead of France and the Netherlands, and according to the Artificial Intelligence forecasts, the Central European country will continue to make history in the tournament, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time. Opta predicts that Austria has a 44.7% to achieve victory at the end of the 90 minutes.
For its part, the Turkish team is given a 29.8% of possibility of victory, while the options of the match ending in a tie and going to extra time are 25.5%.
These figures are mainly based on the analysis of the statistics of the Euro Cup matches played to date.
As we say, Austria made a great performance in the group stage which led them to finish first in group D with 6 points after beating Poland and the Netherlands, becoming one of the revelation teams of this Euro Cup.
Meanwhile, Turkey qualified for the last 16 as second in Group F, also with 6 points, after winning their matches against Georgia and the Czech Republic. The defeat against Portugal on the first day prevented them from qualifying in first place.
