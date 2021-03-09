Everyone is talking about Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of England. Now it was learned that CBS paid the producer of the American conductor an amount ranging between seven and nine million dollars to acquire the rights to the note.

The interview aired on Sunday, the day of the highest television consumption in the United States. As reported The Wall Street Journal, Winfrey’s company collected that millionaire sum and the chain made a profit anyway: received $ 325,000 for a 30-second ad, double the usual rate Sundays at night.

The Sussexes, for their part, didn’t see a penny. Their objective, in addition to denouncing the hardships they went through at Buckingham Palace, is to promote their audiovisual company, with which they intend to embark on a new path outside the British royalty.

Oprah Winfrey talks about her interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. AP Photo

Oprah Winfrey is used to millions. In fact, since years ago it occupies a place in the ranking of the magazine Forbes About America’s Richest Celebrities, and also in that of the most powerful women in that country. Hers is a story of self-improvementAn embodiment of the American dream, he emerged from misery to build himself as one of the most popular personalities in his country.

The ordeal of his childhood: misery and abuse

His childhood is the representation of Calvary. He was born on January 29, 1954 in Kosciusko, a city in the state of Mississippi, in the racist south of the United States. During his childhood he lived in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) and Nashville (Tennessee). His mother became pregnant as a teenager. She was a domestic worker and suffered mistreatment from her successive white employers.

Even today, the identity of the biological father is a mystery. Oprah always thought it was the miner Vernon Winfrey, but in 2003 a war veteran, Noah Robinson, turned up claiming that place. Nothing was known later.

A scene from Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

His mother, Vernita, had three more children with different men: Patricia, killed by her addiction to cocaine in 2003; Jeffrey, who died in 1989 of AIDS; and another girl, later given up for adoption. Oprah only learned of their existence in 2010, when they cried together in front of the cameras of their talk show.

Oprah’s own construction of her past shows her as a poor woman with dignity. Her dresses, sewn by her grandmother, were improvised with burlap from potato bags. The other boys laughed at her, and others beat her. A disgraceful chapter from his romantic childhood.

At age 13, he ran away from home. It was not because of a spoiled girl: years later, in a television studio – it could not be otherwise – she denounced that he had been sexually abused since the age of nine by a cousin, uncle and a family friend. At the age of 14, she became pregnant. The child died shortly after birth.

Oprah Winfrey is a great speaker. AFP photo

A woman who made herself

Years later, the light came. Oprah graduated from high school with honors, landed a scholarship to study journalism, and even won a beauty pageant.. The first money came to him with the radio, and at the age of 19 she made her debut, in Nashville, as the host of the local edition of the CBS newscast.

From there he went to the ABC screen in Baltimore (Maryland) and then to the big city, Chicago, where his famous talk show was born. The Oprah Winfrey Show, on September 8, 1986. The show stayed on the air until 2011 and won 34 Emmy Awards.

He appeared with an always happy face, like that of a door-to-door salesman. And people loved her for it. She broke audience records and since then became the most powerful woman on American television.

Oprah Winfrey with Donald Trump.

Few in Hollywood have her charisma. Firm look, voice always in tone, calm and warmth to contain his guests, from whom he always achieved original statements. Those who know her say that, behind her heavy tortoiseshell glasses, a tense gaze hides, obscured by the sadness of many autumns.

What began as a tear-jerking television format resulted in a multipurpose space, even suitable for talking about social problems, economics or international politics. A) Yes, she was considered both the oracle of television and the therapist of the masses.

The confessor of the famous

Between canapes and well-deserved applause, all the celebrities confessed to Oprah the unspeakable, as when Michael Jackson told him he suffered from vitiligo, a degenerative skin disease. They all occupied that social sofa.

Winfrey captured the air of her time like no one else and knew how to speak to viewers as her best friend. He was also able to show his privacy on camera. In 1988, for example, he walked around the studio with a wheelbarrow full of fat, the equivalent of 30 kilos of the weight he had lost in four months of strict dieting.

As her popularity as a host grew, she auditioned for the film The color purple, by Steven Spielberg, and landed the role that would be his film debut and would earn him his first Oscar nomination, in 1986. He then acted in films such as The Butler (2013) or Selma (2014), and voiced several characters in animated films.

Oprah Winfrey with the Cecil B. DeMille Honorary Award at the Golden Globes in 2018. Following her speech, there were rumors that she would run for President of the United States.

The first black billionaire

His empire began to grow. He founded his own audiovisual production company, Harpo Films, and later expanded his business with the launch of magazines (Oprah Magazine, Or at Home) and her own television channel, Oprah & Friends. In alliance with Discovery Communications, the signal became the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

With an estimated net worth of around three billion dollars, she became the first black billionaire in the United States.

An unauthorized biography was published in 2010, written by one Kitty Kelly. There she was painted as a manipulative, cold and ambitious woman who had exaggerated her story. But it was not enough to puncture the balloon of its popularity.

Winfrey with Barack and Michelle Obama. Photo REUTERS

After all, Oprah is also famous for her philanthropic activity, which includes funding educational projects, donations to museums, and millionaire support for various humanitarian causes.

After a quarter of a century on the air, in 2011 she decided to end The Oprah Winfrey Show. The last installment of the program that changed to American television was followed by 40 million people in the United States and broadcast in 150 countries.

He had a farewell surrounded by stars: Tom Hanks was the host of the event, and among other personalities who passed through that goodbye broadcast were Tom Cruise, Jammie Foxx, Will Smith, Jerry Seinfeld, Maria Shriver, Steve Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Madonna and Beyoncé.

Oprah Winfrey with Steven Spielberg, who directed her in “The Color Purple.” AP Photo

Awarded and candidate for president?

That same year, Jean Hersholt won an Oscar for his humanitarian work and the Cecil B. DeMille Award, that is, the Golden Globe for Lifetime Achievement, in 2018. After his speech when accepting this latest award, it was speculated that he could run for the presidency of the United States for the Democratic Party.

Rumors were triggered after the emotional words he spoke at the gala, with which he charged against sexual harassment of women in the framework of the wave of complaints in Hollywood against powerful and influential figures, such as producer Harvey Weinstein.

Star of the American dream, rich, famous and popular, she had all the spices that American voters like. That they had already voted for someone without political experience, also a millionaire and once a television star, like Donald Trump.

Oprah Winfrey at the farewell to her show, along with Tom Cruise. AP Photo

A declared Democrat, she fervently supported the campaigns of Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Hillary herself. But she herself discarded the versions that she aspires to reach the White House: “I always felt very sure of myself and knew what I could do and what not. This is not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for that.” .

WD