Oprah Winfrey has not left her house for 322 days in a row during the corona crisis for fear of contracting the corona virus. The 68-year-old presenter tells this in an interview with The Los Angeles Times †

“I haven’t left my house for 322 days. Literally not leaving the house,” said the presenter. According to Winfrey, even her own friends laughed at her for “being so careful.”

Winfrey was able to adapt well to being alone. “I was able to take time for myself that I normally don’t have. Normally I am always busy. Now I have peace. I’m lucky that I was able to pull myself out as many were concerned about their financial security.”

Winfrey was able to adapt well to being alone. "I was able to take time for myself that I normally don't have. Normally I am always busy. Now I have peace. I'm lucky that I was able to pull myself out as many were concerned about their financial security."

Also, Winfrey did not miss being with other people. "I think that's because I saw hundreds of people every day during my show," she refers to her talk show. "I shook their hands, signed autographs, took selfies with them. I haven't done that for almost a year now and that was quite nice."

