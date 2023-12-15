69-year-old TV presenter Winfrey admitted that she lost weight with the help of drugs

American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey admitted that, contrary to her previous statements, she still used weight loss drugs. She has her own secret of slimness revealed in a conversation with People.

Winfrey noted that she endured ridicule for her figure for 25 years and constantly blamed herself for her lack of willpower. “I eat dinner at four o’clock in the evening, drink a ton of water during the day, stick to a healthy lifestyle. I was worried whether I should take medications to lose weight; I thought that I needed to rely only on willpower. Now I don’t think that way anymore,” she said.

According to the 69-year-old TV presenter, she has gotten rid of the shame of taking such drugs and now takes them on prescription. She still has three kilograms left to lose to her desired weight of 72 kilograms. “I use them when I feel it is needed to prevent weight gain. The fact that I have a prescription signed by a doctor to maintain my weight and health feels like a relief, a gift, not something to hide for fear of ridicule,” she assured. It is unknown what medications Winfrey used to lose weight.

Previously, Winfrey named the reason that forced her to refuse injections of the diabetic drug Ozempic, which is used for weight loss. According to the TV presenter, she considers losing weight with this drug a suspiciously easy way to achieve her goal.