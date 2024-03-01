Eternally struggling with her weight, Oprah Winfrey was the perfect poster child for the Weight Watchers diet club, where she was also on the board. But now the American talk show queen is leaving, following her recent weight loss due to the use of new slimming drugs. The company's share price appears to have gone into some sort of crash diet.
Marlies van Leeuwen
