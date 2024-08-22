Without mentioning Trump by name, the presenter criticized the former president and his pro-gun stance

American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey spoke this Wednesday (Aug 21, 2024) at the Democratic National Convention, at the United Center, Chicago. She asked for support for Vice President and White House candidate Kamala Harris (Democratic Party), and indirectly criticized former President and candidate Donald Trump (Republican Party).

“There are people who want you to see our country as a nation of us versus them, people who want to scare you, people who want to rule you, people who want you to believe that books are dangerous and assault rifles are safe.”he declared.

Oprah also highlighted the importance of unity among Democrats to win the November presidential elections. This year’s convention is being held amid protests by supporters of the Palestinian cause against the administration of President Joe Biden (Democratic Party).

The last time the presenter was present at the party convention was in 2008, at the event that confirmed former President Barack Obama (Democratic Party) as the party’s candidate.

Who is Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey, 70, is an influential figure in American media and entertainment. Born on January 29, 1954, in Kosciusko, Mississippi, she has made a name for herself on television and as a businesswoman, author and philanthropist.

Your program, “The Oprah Winfrey Show”which aired from 1986 to 2011, is among the talk shows most watched in the history of North American television.

In addition to her success on television, Oprah Winfrey founded Harpo Productions, cementing her position as a successful businesswoman. She uses her platform to promote social and political causes.