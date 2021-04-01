“Oprah” explodes a surprise about the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan!

The Archbishop of Canterbury (the leader of the Church of England) rejected the claim of Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle that he had secretly married them 3 days before their royal wedding.

Archbishop Justin Welby broke his silence about what the couple said to the American journalist Oprah Winfrey three weeks ago, when he said that he signed Harry and Meghan’s wedding certificate on the day of the royal wedding that millions of people around the world watched, according to what was reported by the Arab Net newspaper. British Daily Mail.

During their interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they had secretly married 3 days before their royal wedding.

Welby, 65, confirmed that the legal wedding took place on Saturday 19 May 2018 at St. George’s Church.

“I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with Harry and Meghan before the wedding,” he added. But the legal wedding was on Saturday. “I signed the marriage certificate that day, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offense if I signed it knowing that it was forged.”

The couple claimed that the event took place in their backyard with only Welpy’s presence, and that they exchanged personal marriage vows (promises the couple made during their wedding) together on that day.

However, the official wedding document published by British newspapers revealed that there is no secret marriage, and that the two got married on May 19, 2018, the official date of their marriage.