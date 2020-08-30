If the Belarusian opposition comes to power, measures will be taken to hold fair and transparent elections. About it “Interfax”Told the headquarters of the former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

One of the measures will be the restoration of the 1994 Constitution of Belarus, which limits the number of presidential terms. In addition, the opposition’s action plan includes the formation of an interim government based on the current one.

The headquarters of Tikhanovskaya stressed that she is ready to discuss with the authorities of Belarus a peaceful transfer of power. The interlocutor of “Interfax” called the release of the detained protesters a condition of negotiations.

On August 29, it was reported that Tikhanovskaya admitted that Russia could become a mediator if the political crisis in the republic could not be resolved without international assistance. On the same day, she met with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

Earlier, the Belarusian opposition has already proposed returning the 1994 Constitution. During the presidency of Lukashenko, amendments were made to it several times, which gave the president additional powers.

Mass protests have been taking place in Belarus for the third week. Citizens oppose the official election results, according to which Tikhanovskaya won 10 percent of the vote and President Alexander Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, 80 percent.