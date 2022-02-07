Preparing for oppositions is not an easy thing. But nevertheless, it is more and more common to meet people who are studying to get them out. If this is your case, keep reading because we are going to tell you the number of places that will be available between 2022 and 2023.

The Ministry of Finance and Function has made public, through the Secretary of State for Public Function, the calendar (indicative) of the oppositions in the General Administration of the State what are they planned over the next two years. It indicates both the number of places for free access and internal promotion, as well as the dates of the exams.

In total, there will be available 11,550 vacant access places Y 8,218 vacancies for internal promotion (does not entail the hiring of new employees to fill vacancies).

Ministry of Finance and Public Administration

– 1,134 positions for the General Administrative Body of the State Administration (May 2023).

– 800 positions for the General Administrative Body of the State Administration, Specialty of Agents of the Public Treasury (December).

– 681 positions for the State Civil Administration Management Corps (May 2023).

– 552 vacancies for the Corps of Auxiliary Computer Technicians of the State Administration (May 2023).

– 550 positions for the Auxiliary General Body of the State Administration (May 2023).

– 500 positions for the General Administrative Body of the State Administration, specializing in Public Treasury Agents. (Not yet dated).

– 334 vacancies for the Treasury Technical Corps (December).

– 130 positions for the Corps of Agents of the Customs Surveillance Service (July).

– 120 vacancies for the Superior Corps of State Treasury Inspectors (June).

Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration

– 200 positions for the Management Body of the Social Security Administration (February 2023)

– 78 places for the Higher Corps of Technicians of the Social Security Administration (April).

Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism

– 125 vacancies for the State Corps of Industrial Engineers (May).

Ministry of Interior

– 950 vacancies for the Corps of Penitentiary Institutions Assistants (November).

Ministry of Justice

– 25 vacancies for the State Lawyers Corps (March 2023).