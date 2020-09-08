The opposition chief was arrested, in accordance with the Belarusian border guards. Earlier it was stated that she had left for Ukraine.

MINSK dpa | After her disappearance, the opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova was arrested in Belarus, in accordance with the border guards. On Tuesday morning, nevertheless, there was nonetheless uncertainty about her precise whereabouts. Beforehand there had been studies that she was alleged to be in Ukraine. The 38-year-old is without doubt one of the primary leaders of the protests in opposition to the authoritarian head of state Alexander Lukashenko. There was no hint of her since Monday.

In accordance with the border guards of the state company Belta, Kolesnikova needed to journey to Ukraine. Kolesnikowa got here to the checkpoint in a automobile along with her colleague Ivan Kravzov and her spokesman Anton Rodnenkow, it stated. The 2 males would have crossed the border. This was additionally confirmed by the Ukrainian facet. Beforehand there had been studies that every one three had left for Ukraine. The data supplied by the authorities can’t be verified independently.

In accordance with its personal statements, the coordinating council of the democracy motion had no data on the place Kolesnikova was staying. She is a member of this civil society physique in Belarus. Likewise, the council didn’t know the place the 2 staff had been. “We are able to solely affirm the truth that Maria Kolesnikova didn’t wish to go away Belarus voluntarily.”

The Deputy Inside Minister of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, wrote on Fb about an tried deportation. “Maria Kolesnikova couldn’t be deported from Belarus as a result of this brave girl made her deportation throughout the border unimaginable.” The media wrote, citing unspecified sources, that the opposition get together ought to have torn up her passport.

Tichanovskaya speaks of hostage-taking

There was no signal of life from her since Monday morning. The Coordinating Council assumed that Kolesnikova had been kidnapped by strangers within the middle of the capital Minsk. The Inside Ministry had said that that they had not arrested the opposition. There have been 1000’s of arrests throughout protests within the nation between Russia and Poland in current weeks. It was initially unclear the place Kolesnikova had been on Monday.

The opposition get together Svetlana Tichanowskaja demanded the instant launch of her fellow campaigner. “The duty of the coordination council is to be a platform for negotiations,” stated the 37-year-old, who ran in opposition to the top of state and is staying within the EU nation Lithuania. “There is no such thing as a different answer, and Lukashenko has to acknowledge this.” He couldn’t merely take folks hostage.

The 38-year-old works for former financial institution boss Viktor Babariko, who needed to run for president. Lukashenko had him arrested earlier than the election. The prison case is taken into account politically motivated. Along with Babariko she based a brand new get together.

Kolesnikova appeared repeatedly in protests and was cheered by the demonstrators. Her trademark: Throughout her appearances, she shaped a coronary heart along with her fingers and held it out to the uniformed males. She lived in Stuttgart for a few years.

The background to the protests is the presidential election greater than 4 weeks in the past. Lukashenko had then declared himself the winner with 80.1 % of the vote. The opposition, nevertheless, considers Tichanovskaya to be the actual winner. The vote is criticized internationally as grossly falsified.