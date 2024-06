Military mobilization in La Paz this Wednesday (26) was denounced by President Luis Arce as an attempted coup d’état | Photo: EFE/Luis Gandarillas

After the arrest of General Juan José Zúñiga, former commander general of the Bolivian Armed Forces, Bolivian politicians agreed with the thesis of a “self-coup” by President Luis Arce denounced by the military man.

Zúñiga, accused of attempting a coup d’état, said that the military mobilization this Wednesday (26) in La Paz had actually been designed by Arce to increase his popularity.

Representative Juan Manuel Ormachea, from the opposition Citizen Community (CC) party, said that Bolivians must “demand” that the national government not use the episode as an excuse to close Parliament and that the electoral calendar for next year’s elections be respected .

According to information from the newspaper El Deber, Ormachea said that Zúñiga has always been close to the president’s party, the Movement to Socialism (MAS), and Arce.

“Luis Arce may have been in collusion with Zúñiga to generate a self-coup, a spectacle,” he stated.

In MAS, the wing linked to former president Evo Morales (2006-2019), who in the last two years became disaffected with Arce, also corroborated this hypothesis.

“How can a president be strengthened in the face of an economic crisis? By diverting the focus and making him a martyr! How? With a self-coup, managing to mobilize the people to ‘defend and restore democracy’. The president emerges strengthened, threatening that the people will once again defend democracy if necessary,” wrote César Dockweiler, a member of the “evista” wing of the MAS, in the X.