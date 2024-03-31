Corina Yoris, candidate for president of Venezuela who had her candidacy blocked by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, said she was surprised by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's (PT) statement on the electoral process in her country. “I didn’t imagine, I didn’t expect,” she said during an interview with the TV station CNN.

The Venezuelan said she was surprised, as Lula was “hesitant in saying things, very neutral, without commitment when saying some statements that here in the country were highly criticized”.

She also said that, when she saw the president's statements about his candidacy, she said “that's wonderful, because that means that we are not mistaken in what we are doing, in what everyone is seeing. That not only we are here, but people outside are also seeing what is happening.”

Lula: criticism and mitigation in relation to the elections in Venezuela

On Thursday (28), during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at Palácio do Planalto, Lula said that it is “serious” that Yoris was unable to register for the presidential elections in the country.

“It is serious that the candidate could not have been registered. She was not banned by the courts. It seems to me that she went to the place, tried to use the local computer and was unable to enter. So it is something that caused harm to a candidate. No There is a legal or political explanation for prohibiting an opponent from being a candidate”, stated the president.

However, at the same event, Lula minimized the disqualification of another candidate for the position, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, stating that it was “not an aggravating factor”. On the other hand, Lula condemned the fact that the Maduro regime prevented her from appointing a replacement, in this case, Corina Yoris, “without legal or political reasons.”

When Maria Corina Machado's candidacy was first denied, the PT member had already caused controversy, as he said that “instead of crying”, she should nominate someone else to run in her place. The candidate was disqualified from contesting presidential elections for 15 years by the Venezuelan Supreme Court. She tried to appeal the decision, but was unsuccessful.

Violations of the Barbados Agreement

Even after all of Lula's statements about his candidacy, Maria Corina Machado congratulated him for the criticisms made regarding the impediment of Corina Yoris' candidacy. On her account on

The anti-chavista called on the “democratic leaders of the world” to unite to demand that Nicolás Maduro's dictatorship allow Yoris to be the candidate of Venezuela's main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).

During the interview with CNN, Corina Yoris said that she had shared Maria Corina Machado's posts and that she joined in her gratitude to the three presidents. She also classified as “insolent” the response of dictator Nicolás Maduro's government to the Itamaraty's statement about the impediment to his candidacy.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the candidate's impediment, without her being subject to legal proceedings, is incompatible with the Barbados Agreement. Signed in October last year, the Agreement is the result of a negotiation mediated by Norway to guarantee the holding of free and transparent elections in Venezuela.

In February this year, the Democratic Unitary Platform delivered a 33-page document to the Norwegian government in which it denounces the Chavistas' non-compliance with the Agreement.