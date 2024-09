On Wednesday, Venezuela’s Minister of the Interior, Justice and Peace, Diosdado Cabello (photo), had stated that he knew where the “hideout” of Pedro Guanipa’s brother, arrested this Thursday, was located. | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Agents from the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin), one of the repressive bodies of Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship in Venezuela, arrested opposition leader Pedro Guanipa this Thursday (26), when he tried to board a plane bound for Bogotá.

According to information from the Efecto Cocuyo website, Guanipa holds a board position at Maracaibo City Hall (northwest Venezuela) and is vice-president of the Primero Justicia party in the state of Zulia.

Family members reported that he was detained while stamping his passport at La Chinita International Airport and that his whereabouts are now unknown.

On Wednesday night (25), Venezuela’s Minister of the Interior, Justice and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, had stated on his television program that he knew where the “hideout” of Juan Pablo Guanipa, Pedro’s brother who is also party leader and is accused by the Chavista dictatorship of “terrorist acts”.

The Maduro regime has intensified repression against opponents since the fraud in the July 28 presidential election, which the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) says was won by the dictator: at least 26 political leaders have been arrested in Venezuela since then.