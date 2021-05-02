M.ith brute rock and fireworks, the German band Rammstein is also successful in Russia. Now it has been shown that their genre, “New German Hardship”, does not guarantee tough advocacy against injustice. In Arkhangelsk, northwest Russia, a young man, Andrei Borovikov, has been accused of distributing pornography on the Internet since last autumn. It was about a clip for a Rammstein song called “Pussy”. Borowikov posted the video with sex scenes on his page in the social network VKontakte at the beginning of 2014.

Besides him, hundreds of other Russians did the same. The reason why Borovikov, of all people, the video was fatal, more than six years after the entry, is due to the fact that he was observed: Borovikov was due to violations of administrative law – namely peaceful protest actions, which, as is customary in Russia, were not allowed – for 400 hours community service has been condemned. Then he took over the management of the Arkhangelsk representation of the oppositionist Alexej Navalnyj. Borowikow deleted the Rammstein clip from his side on the advice of an acquaintance who filmed the scene with a hidden camera and worked with the investigators. That did not prevent the criminal investigation.

No opinion from the band

Borowikov told Mediasona with a lack of will that Rammstein did not comment on the case for a long time, despite inquiries from several media outlets such as the news portal Mediasona and Novaya Gazeta. There were good opportunities to do so. Singer Till Lindemann was in Moscow in the spring. Russia’s state television has just released a video clip in which Lindemann sings the Soviet song “Favorite City”; the clip shows Lindemann in the role of a Soviet pilot defending his Soviet homeland. A new patriotic film of edification forms the framework.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



Borowikow received two and a half years in prison last Thursday because of the old Rammstein clip. Before that, he had to say goodbye to his pregnant wife. It was only after the verdict that the band’s guitarist Richard Krupse wrote on Instagram that he very much regretted the conviction. The severity of the punishment is shocking, Rammstein stands for the artistic freedom of everyone. Before the verdict, Borowikow had said that he was “disappointed as a person” by Rammstein, but still found the music and the show “great”. Rebelism staged on stage is one thing, money is another.