The ex-banker wanted to challenge Lukashenko in the presidential election in August 2020. Now he is charged with corruption.

BERLIN taz | These were encouraging words that Viktor Babariko addressed to his compatriots at the beginning of the week. A generation has grown up in Belarus that has a new view of themselves, their country and the future. A generation ready to fight to stop being a herd of cattle, said Babariko.

He too now needs stamina. The 57-year-old ex-banker, who wanted to challenge Alexander Lukashenko in the presidential election on August 9, 2020, has been on trial in Minsk since Wednesday. The charges are corruption, money laundering and taking bribes. The sum should amount to the equivalent of almost 50 million euros.

Babariko was born in Minsk, where he also grew up. A tendency towards entrepreneurship was already evident after the 7th grade. He worked in a wood workshop of the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ), got rid of some material and secretly made clogs. The first self-earned money he invested in buying a cassette recorder.

In the fourth year of his mathematics and mechanics studies at the Belarusian State University (BGU), he was expelled from the Communist Youth Association Komsomol because “he could not submit to the system”. Nevertheless, he managed to finish his education. After graduating from the Academy of Management, which today reports directly to the President, he went into the banking sector. In 2000 he took over the management of Belgazprombank, a subsidiary of the Russian Gazprombank.

Bankers and patrons

At the same time, Babariko made a name for himself as a patron. Among other things, he set up a foundation for sick children, financed the publication of works by Svetlana Alexievich, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, and helped bring pictures of emigrated Belarusian artists back to Belarus.

In between times, the widowed father of a son and a daughter also spoke critically in the media. He wrote the Belarusians in their studbooks that they were unable to improve their own living conditions and that the responsibility would be passed on to others. After the outbreak of the corona pandemic, he accused the state power of not taking any measures. At the latest, observers said that Babariko might want to go into politics.

You should be right. On May 12, 2020, Belgazprombank announced that Babariko was withdrawing and wanting to run for the presidential election. Lukashenko commented on these ambitions with his own linguistic fine-tuning: Babariko was a “scoundrel” and a “fat bourgeois”. Babariko was arrested on June 18, 2020, and his candidacy was thwarted. On Wednesday, representatives of independent media tried unsuccessfully to get into the courtroom. But her regime-loyal colleagues sat in the front row.