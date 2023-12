Donald Tusk (center) will once again be Prime Minister of Poland | Photo: EFE/EPA/PAWEL SUPERNAK

In a result that was already expected, the Polish Parliament approved this Monday (11) that former Prime Minister Donald Tusk (2007-2014), leader of the Civic Coalition, returns to power.

In total, 248 parliamentarians voted in favor of Tusk's appointment as prime minister and 201 were against.

On Tuesday (12), there will be another vote in the form of a motion of confidence which, if approved, will lead to his inauguration, on Wednesday (13), in front of the country's president, Andrzej Duda.

Earlier, Mateusz Morawiecki, candidate for prime minister from the conservative Law and Justice party, which has governed Poland since 2015, lost a vote of confidence in the country's Parliament.

This triggered the so-called second constitutional step, according to which a group of at least 46 deputies could present a new candidate for prime minister, which opened the door for the inauguration of the coalition government led by Tusk and composed of a centrist alliance liberal.

Morawiecki's candidacy, who this morning presented a government program in Parliament that was doomed to failure due to not having the necessary majority, was rejected by 266 votes against and supported by just 190 parliamentarians.

Thus, the political impasse in Poland that had been unfolding since the elections on October 15th was broken, in which Morawiecki's party obtained a simple majority and led an incumbent government whose days were numbered, given the absolute majority of the alliance of opposition. (With EFE Agency)